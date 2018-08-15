We Planned Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Upcoming Wedding So They Don't Have to

  • By
    &

by Melissa Herwitt & Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Young Hollywood Dream Weddings, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Getty Images/Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

The summer of love has turned into the season of unforgettable engagements.

In just a matter of weeks, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin along with Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have surprised us with their love stories and changing relationship statuses. Most recently, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra joined the club of Hollywood stars ready to say "I Do" after briefly dating. 

But when it comes to the game of love, when you know, you know! And there's no denying the chemistry these three couples have for one another as they prepare to enter a new chapter of their lives as husband and wife.

While wedding planning isn't the highest priority on their to-do lists, we can't help but imagine what these ceremonies could be like.

Who will have the most star-studded guest list of them all? And which pair will surprise attendees with a surprise performance that will give us pop culture fans total FOMO? Nick, just tell us if we should be burnin' up for a Jonas Brothers reunion.

Photos

Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

We created a graphic above with our dream predictions for each couple's special day. Sure, we may be way off on what will actually transpire when these famous pairs exchange vows. 

But when the special day comes and our invite is lost in the mail, we will have a vision of what we could be missing.

Congratulations all you lovebirds. We can't wait to celebrate when the time comes. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Weddings , Couples , Nick Jonas , Justin Bieber , Pete Davidson , Priyanka Chopra , Hailey Baldwin , Ariana Grande , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Heidi Klum, America's Got Talent, America's Got Talent Season 13

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari and Hubby Jay Cutler Double Date With Kelly and the Canadian on Very Cavallari

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Inside Ben Affleck's Year of Change and What's Next for Him and Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Flashes Massive Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Engagement Party

Mariah Carey Vacays With Bryan Tanaka

Dane Cook Addresses 26-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.