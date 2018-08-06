Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Sally Field, Justin Theroux...No, this is not the cast of the latest A-list ensemble rom-com, it's the cast of Netflix's new miniseries Maniac created by Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

And no, this isn't a Superbad sequel. The series follows Hill's Owen and Stone's Annie during a mysterious drug trial. But it's not just a normal drug trial. No, this is a TV show, it's going to get weird.

"It's not therapy, it's science," Theroux's Dr. James K. Mantleray says in the trailer. And yes, it's a trippy trailer.