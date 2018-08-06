by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 8:59 AM
Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Sally Field, Justin Theroux...No, this is not the cast of the latest A-list ensemble rom-com, it's the cast of Netflix's new miniseries Maniac created by Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.
And no, this isn't a Superbad sequel. The series follows Hill's Owen and Stone's Annie during a mysterious drug trial. But it's not just a normal drug trial. No, this is a TV show, it's going to get weird.
"It's not therapy, it's science," Theroux's Dr. James K. Mantleray says in the trailer. And yes, it's a trippy trailer.
Michele K. Short / Netflix
"Pain can be destroyed. The mind can be solved," he says.
Stone's character sums up the show perfectly: "This is some multi-reality brain magic s—t," she says.The trailer features the two characters hopping through realities…of their brains? There's a Middle Earth-esque one, a very suburban setting (mullets are involved) and some very 1950s-looking scenes.
It's a trippy love story for the ages. The cast of Maniac also includes Sonoya Mizuno, Julia Garner, Jemima Kirke, Gabriel Byrne and Billy Magnussen.
Maniac debuts globally September 21 on Netflix.
