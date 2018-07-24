Paul McCartney Reenacts Famous Abbey Road Crossing From The Beatles' Album

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 10:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Abbey Road Album, The Beatles

Paul McCartney took fans on a trip down memory lane on Monday by reenacting the famous Abbey Road crossing from the The Beatles' 1969 album.

The legendary singer shared a video of his stroll outside Abbey Road Studios on Monday. The video was taken by his daughter Mary McCartney.

It's hard to believe it's been almost 50 years since McCartney posed on the London crosswalk with his band mates John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. McCartney was noticeably barefoot in the original album art but opted for shoes this time around.

Based on the Instagram post, McCartney seemed to be promoting his new album Egypt Station. His daughter, designer Stella McCartney, also posted a video of her and her dad in Abbey Road Studios along with Liv Tyler

Read

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke With Paul McCartney Is an Emotional Drive Down Memory—and Penny!—Lane

This isn't the first time McCartney has referenced his earlier music. In June, McCartney appeared on The Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke" and sang a number of his classic hits with James Corden.

McCartney's new album debuts Sept. 7.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paul McCartney , Beatles , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Glenn Close, Rose Byrne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kanye West, North West

Kim Kardashian Captures the Sweetest Moment of North West Kissing Kanye West

Wynonna Earp, Cast

The Wynonna Earp Cast's Truth or Dare Involved Turn Ons, Potatoes and Lots of Twerking at Comic-Con 2018

Mila Kunis Opens Up About Her Breakup With Macaulay Culkin

Roseanne

The Conners, Grey's Anatomy and More ABC Fall 2018 Premiere Dates Revealed

Karlie Kloss Is Engaged to Josh Kushner!

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara Sends Warning Message After Her Instagram Account Gets Hacked

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.