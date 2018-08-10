Bethenny Frankel is mourning the loss of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

Shields, 51, was found dead on Friday at his Trump Tower apartment in New York City. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York spokesperson told E! News that police were called to Shields' apartment on Friday morning and discovered him unconscious. Emergency medical service workers later pronounced Shields dead. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

A source tells E! News that Frankel is "heartbroken" by Shields' sudden death.

"This is really bad. It's dreadful. She's known him for over 20 years," the insider says. "She's heartbroken."