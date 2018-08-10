"Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her," says Gadot, who gave fans the first look at her character on Facebook and Instagram. "But as the movie goes on, you realize how fun, wise and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her."

Gadot has experience in this world, as she plays Gisele Yashar in the Fast and the Furious films. "There's so much texture to her voice and so much living in her voice. If Ralph is Vanellope's big-brother figure, we wanted a big-sister figure. We wanted someone that Vanellope would look up to, and Gal is definitely someone kids—and a lot of adults I know—aspire to emulate," director/writer Phil Johnston tells E! News. "I can't imagine anyone else embodying that part."

Ralph Breaks the Internet is a sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph.