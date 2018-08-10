Kylie Jenner's 21! Ring in Her Big Birthday With Some of Her Best Looks!

Kylie Jenner has been known to serve a look! From her ever-changing hair color to being on the tip of fashion's hottest trends, the youngest Kar-Jenner never misses a beat.

Though Kylie is just now turning 21, her style has made a statement.

From that all-black mermaid-inspired Alexander Wang gown at the 2018 Met Gala to rocking an orange slit dress at PrettyLittleThing's Launch Party in L.A., Kylie's shown that she can switch it up and pull just about anything off.

While you wait at bated breath to see what fits Kylie picks to ring in her 21st birthday, take a look at some of her best looks yet in the gallery below!

Kylie Jenner Appears as Virgin Mary in Travis Scott's Video

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Met Magic

Kylie perfects edgy glam wearing Alexander Wang at the 2018 Met Gala.

ESC: Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Feminine Frills

The makeup mogul stuns in a sheer, beaded Atelier Versace number at the 2017 Met Gala.

ESC: Horoscopes, Kylie Jenner, Leo

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Mini Dress Maven

The reality star wows in a form-fitting mini at the Sugar Factory grand opening in Las Vegas.

ESC: Alexander Wang, Kylie Jenner

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Pop of Plaid

Kylie channels her edgier side with a plaid bomber jacket and studded heels. 

Kylie Jenner

All Access / AKM-GSI

Orange You Glad...

Orange is a hard color to pull off, but Kylie does it flawlessly in this sexy slit dress with simple heels and simple styling.

Kylie Jenner

LA Photo Lab / Splash News

Beige Beauty

Wow! Kylie pairs her beige bodysuit with a bright blue Balmain skirt and matching Birkin bag. We're loving the color combo!

Kylie Jenner

Splash News

Pretty in Pink

Kylie looks like a delicious piece of cotton candy at a Sugar Factory opening in Florida.

Kylie Jenner, Chic Sketch

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Lacy Lady

Kylie attends New York Fashion Week in a skin-baring lace gown that turns up the sex factor.

Kylie Jenner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Image

Latticework

Kylie stuns in a mesh Balmain dress.

Kylie Jenner, Balmain

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for H&M

Balmain Nation

The teen star pairs her embellished Balmain x H&M dress with thigh-hight black boots.

Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Family Ties

Kylie flaunts her hot body in this figure-hugging Bossa look.

Kylie Jenner, 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, VMA

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Hot Off the Runway

In Balmain

Kylie Jenner, Billboard Music Awards 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Molten

Kylie continues to show her love of Balmain at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Kylie Jenner

Andrew Parsons/i-Images/ZUMA Wire

Sheer Genius

Kylie looks ethereal in a white sheer two-piece set that shows off her midriff and long legs.

Kylie Jenner

Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

Take the Plunge

Va-va-voom! Kylie flaunts major cleavage in this boob-baring, long-sleeved dress.

Kylie Jenner, American Music Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

A-Plus

Kylie shows lots of skin in this burgundy Alexandre Vauthier gown with a thigh-high slit.

Kylie Jenner

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Fit Like a Glove

Kylie flaunts her curves in a skintight Mistress Rocks bandage dress.

Kylie Jenner, ESPY Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Golden Goddess

Kylie turns heads in a shimmering gold Shady Zeineldine gown at the 2015 ESPY Awards.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

George Pimentel/WireImage

Sister Act

Kylie's orange Nicholas Jebran dress compliments her sister's embellished gown perfectly.

Kylie Jenner, MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Creme de la Crop Top

In a white and cream ensemble

Kylie Jenner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elegant Arrival

In a high-waisted slit black skirt paired with a simple white crop top

Kylie Jenner

PacificCoastNews.com

Flower Child

In a bodycon mini

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, American Music Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Black and Blanc

In a fitted white top with sleek black trousers

Kylie Jenner, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

White Hot

In a white midi

Kylie Jenner, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Show Steeler

In a steel asymmetrical design

Kylie Jenner, Kids Choice Awards

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Sweater Weather

In hoodie-inspired LBD.

Kylie Jenner

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Liquid Gold

In a molten pencil skirt and black crop top combo

Kylie Jenner, E! News You Wore It Better

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Asymmetrical Edge

In an asymmetrical black skirt with a crop top and booties.

Kylie Jenner

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Style Games

In Camilla & Marc's Pont dressLA.

TEEN CHOICE 2012, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Dark Florals

In a dark floral-print mini  

Celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday by watching an all-day marathon of Life of Kylie and Keeping Up With the Kardashians Friday, Aug. 10 starting at 7 a.m., only on E!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

