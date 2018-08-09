A category 5 storm is heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight and its name is Kanye West.

Jimmy Kimmel prefaced the show's episode in a tweet that barely touches the surface of their relatively tempestuous relationship: "On Thursday night HURRICANE KANYE strikes."

In order to properly prepare for the rapper's appearance on Kimmel's show tonight, it's required that we take a quick trip down memory lane back to 2013. In September of that fateful year, The Life of Pablo rapper told BBC Radio 1 in an interview that he believes he is "the no. 1 rock star on the planet."

He also told radio host Zane Lowe about his ambitions and goals: "I know how to make perfect, but that's not what I'm here to do. I'm here to crack the pavement and make new grounds sonically...and culturally."

Needless to say, Kimmel found some comedic material with West's interview. What then ensued was a Twitter storm and insult-strewn sparring match filled with many caps lock phrases.