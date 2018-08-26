SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Celebrate Melissa McCarthy's Birthday By Voting for Her Best Role So Far

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 7:00 AM

Melissa McCarthy, Gilmore Girls, Bridesmaids

WB; Universal

Attention, Melissa McCarthy fans: today is the actress' birthday. We repeat, today is Melissa McCarthy's birthday!

The Illinois native turns 48 years old today and we couldn't be happier to celebrate one of the funniest women in Hollywood.

Over the years, the comedic genius has made us laugh so hard that we can barely breathe and no matter what character she was playing we somehow connected and rooted for her every time.

Whether it was McCarthy's portrayal of Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls (she was the BFF we all wanted), or the sister of the groom on Bridesmaids (so intense, yet so wonderful), the actress always pulls us in.

So, since we can't attend an actual birthday bash for McCarthy why not relive her best roles below and then vote for your favorite?

It's basically a party at your desk or on your phone, and we have a feeling the birthday girl would approve!

Melissa McCarthy, Gilmore Girls

Patrick Ecclesine/Warner Bros./Getty Images

Gilmore Girls

Beginning in 2000, Melissa McCarthy won over hearts as everyone's favorite chef and BFF to Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), Sookie St. James, on Gilmore Girls.

Melissa McCarthy, Christina Applegate, Samantha Who

ABC

Samantha Who?

After Samantha (Christina Applegate) gets into an accident and has amnesia, she tries to turn her life around and fix the friendships she ruined during her life as a selfish woman...one friend being Dena, played by McCarthy.

Melissa McCarthy, Life As We Know It

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Life as We Know It

McCarthy plays DeeDee, a mother of four kids, in this Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel starrer.

Melissa McCarthy, Billy Gardell, Mike and Molly

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Mike & Molly

The 48-year-old actress starred alongside Billy Gardell for six seasons of Mike & Molly. Together the two actors played a couple who met at an Overeaters Anonymous meeting and later fell in love, helped each through their weight-loss journey and stuck by each other's side through thick and thin.

Bridesmaids

Universal Studios

Bridesmaids

McCarthy, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance, plays Megan Price, the groom's raunchy sister in this R-rated comedy. It also stars Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

Melissa McCarthy, Paul Rudd, This is 40

Universal Pictures

This Is 40

After Debbie (Leslie Mann) yells at a student (Ryan Lee), who has been taunting her daughter Sadie (Maude Apatow), Catherine (McCarthy) the mother of the kid gets involved and things get heated. She might've been a minor character but the parents' meeting in the principal's office is one of This Is 40's funniest scenes, hands down.

Identity Thief, Melissa McCarthy

Bob Mahoney/Universal Pictures

Identity Thief

When Sandy (Jason Bateman) buys identity theft protection from Diana (McCarthy) over the phone and reveals all of his personal information he has no clue that she is actually a con artist. In order to get his money back, Sandy tracks Diana, whose real name is Dawn, across the country and ends up in more trouble than ever imagined.

The Hangover Part III, Melissa McCarthy

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Hangover Part III

McCarthy plays a pawnshop owner named Cassie, who first meets the guys when she explains that Chow (Ken Jeong) traded a gold brick for a measly $18,000. Cassie eventually agrees to go on a date with Alan (Zach Galifianakis), and six months later, they decide to get married.

Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy, The Heat

20th Century Fox

The Heat

When by-the-book FBI agent Sarah Ashburn (Sandra Bullock) is assigned to a case in Boston, she reluctantly teams up with Shannon Mullins (McCarthy), a foul-mouthed detective who makes her own rules. The buddy comedy also stars Demián Bichir, Jane Curtin, Michael Rapaport and Marlon Wayans.

Melissa McCarthy, Tammy

New Line Cinema

Tammy

McCarthy served as the film's screenwriter and executive producer in Tammy. She also plays the titular character, who, after being fired from her job, comes home early to find out her husband is having an affair. This inspires Tammy to go on a road trip—and stage a heist along the way—with her grandmother, Pearl (Susan Sarandon).

Melissa McCarthy, St. Vincent

Atsushi Nishijima/The Weinstein Company

St. Vincent

Maggie Bronstein (McCarthy) is a single mother fighting for custody of her son after her husband's multiple affairs. Her neighbor, Vincent (Bill Murray), agrees to watch her son while she tries to make ends meet.

Spy, Melissa McCarthy

Twentieth Century Fox

Spy

McCarthy stars as Susan Cooper, a desk-bound CIA analyst who becomes a field agent after her colleagues' identities are compromised. The movie also stars Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Allison Janney, Jude Law and Jason Statham.

Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell, The Boss

Universal Pictures

The Boss

In The Boss, the Illinois native plays a ruthless mogul who, after being arrested for insider training, emerges from prison determined to become America's sweetheart. McCarthy stars alongside Kristen Bell, Peter Dinklage and Kathy Bates

Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Ghostbusters

Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Ghostbusters

McCarthy plays Abby Yates, who authors a book on paranormal activity. Fellow Ghosbusters include Patty Tolan (Leslie Jones), Jillian Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon) and Erin Gilbert (Wiig).

Melissa McCarthy, Nobodies

TV Land

Nobodies

The actress is an executive producer on Nobodies and has appeared on a slew of episodes as an exaggerated version of herself. The show is about three friends working together on a TV show and although McCarthy isn't a main character every time we see her on screen we can't help but laugh.

Melissa McCarthy, The Life of the Party

Life of the Party

Life of the Party is McCarthy's most-recent movie venture and it's a comedy about going back to college. After Deanna's (McCarthy) husband asks for a divorce, she decides to go back to school to get her degree and in the process she joins in on all of her daughter's sorority fun and really lives it up.

