Hailey Baldwin's Dress Picks Are for Summer Romances—Shop Her Style!

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 10:38 AM

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

James Devaney/GC Images

Are you ready to fall in love?

If so, Hailey Baldwin is goals. Not only is she in love and destined to marry to Justin Bieber—cue the church bells—but, she wears her romance well. In the last few sightings of the model, she has traded in her ultra It Girl style for a much softer approach. Hailey is loving sundresses.

While the traditional sundress is hyper feminine, Justin's bride-to-be is choosing garments that are fresh and modern. For one, they're predominantly black. The added florals make them a summertime must-have, but without the print, they'd be sexy LBDs. She's also going for spaghetti straps and pieces that are fitted up top, which bring attention to her bust and décolletage. 

Hailey Baldwin's Best Looks

The standout feature of her fun and flirty looks, however, is her shoe pairings. First, she wore a mini dress with Dr. Marten's—an It Girl twist to a summer look. Then, she wore a black midi dress with sneakers, a common trend we've seen from celebrities lately.

Do you love her look? Shop Hailey-inspired dresses below!

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Splash News

The Floral LBD

Hailey Baldwin adds an oversized jacket and ankle boots to her sundress. It's a fresh way to wear a mini dress and worthy of copying.

ESC: Hailey Baldwin Dresses

Lover and Friends

Meg Mini, $148

ESC: Hailey Baldwin Dresses

HelloMolly

Be Entertained Dress Black, $75

ESC: Hailey Baldwin Dresses

Reformation

Presley Dress, $178

ESC: Hailey Baldwin Dresses

Tobi

Rose to the Occasion Black Skater Dress, Was $98, Now $39

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

James Devaney/GC Images

The Floral Midi

For the perfect daytime date, the model wearing a floral printed midi dress. Casual, fun and flirty—this is weekend style goals.

ESC: Hailey Baldwin Dresses

Yumi Kim

Pretty Woman Dress, $248

ESC: Hailey Baldwin Dresses

Wayf

Massa Tie-Front Midi Dress, Was $71.25, Now $53.43

 

ESC: Hailey Baldwin Dresses

Adam Lippes

Floral Hammered Silk Camisole Dress, $990

ESC: Hailey Baldwin Dresses

Asos

Cuba Cami Pephem Midi Dress in Ditsy Floral, Was $72, Now $50

