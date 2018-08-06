Kim Kardashian Defends Kendall Jenner Over Alleged Dog Bite Incident

According to a source, Ben and Kendall have previously been to Beverly Glen Deli a "couple of times" in the past. "Ben and Kendall seem very normal and low-key," the insider tells E! News, adding that they "always treat the staff very politely."

The source also shares that the couple was sitting outside when the incident with the dog occurred, but "the girl was not bitten and had no physical markings that would indicate the dog made any contact with her."

When the little girl's mom called to report the incident to police, she was overheard on the phone telling 911 that "Kendall Jenner's dog bit my daughter," according to the insider.

Eyewitnesses describe the mother as "somewhat hysterical," and even though Kendall stuck around for a period of time, others at the restaurant told her that "she better get out of there, and she and Ben listened and got the dog and left."