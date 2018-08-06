Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall Grab Each Other's Butts During Playful PDA Session

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 8:22 AM

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall

While the royals have been known to steer away from public displays of affection, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall aren't afraid to show a little PDA.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and her husband were spotted sharing a smooch at The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing in Gloucestershire. But this wasn't just a short, sweet peck. At one point, Zara could be seen touching her husband's tush. He also gave her butt a squeeze as they walked off together.

The parents kept it casual for the event, which was held at the home of Zara's mother Princess Anne. Zara donned the event's T-shirt and shorts and tucked her hair into a bun underneath a baseball cap. Her hubby opted for a white shirt and jeans. They attended the event with their 4-year-old daughter, MIA. The couple also has a baby girl named Lena, who was born in June.

Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Reveals She Had a Second Miscarriage

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall

Of course, Zara and Mike aren't the first royal couple to show a little PDA. Meghan Markle recently gave Prince Harry a kiss at the Sentebale Polo Cup.

