Mindy Kaling's gingham top is the perfect look to close out the summer.

The classic, two-toned print is a staple during the warmer months. If you're minimalist with a special affinity for black and white hues, the print will pair perfectly with most things in your closet while giving your look an updated feel. For those with a brighter wardrobe, gingham pops against yellow, orange or any other color of the rainbow. It's versatile and with its unlimited styling potential, it's fun to play with.

The Mindy Project star amps her look with a RACHEL Rachel Roy wrap blouse with matching pants. With large sunglasses, a white bag and silver hoop earrings, she's a picture perfect example of a comfortable yet standout summer look.