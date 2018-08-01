Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Son Kash Gets Licked by Dog Who Bit His Face

The dog bit Kash while the two were playing in the backyard. According to the magazine, the scratch was a millimeter away from the child's eye. Kash's father, Kroy Biermann, feared his son might not be able to see again.

"I sat there not knowing if my son would be able to see for probably about seven hours," he said on an episode of their Bravo show. "So, [when] that news came, that was a very uplifting moment to know that, no matter what, he was still going to have the same quality of life that he had before he got bit, you know?"

While the family contemplated getting rid of the dog, they ultimately decided to keep the animal.

"I genuinely felt a deep rage for what Sinn had done to my son, but Kash loves him," Biermann told People." We didn't want him to live a life with a phobia of dogs. We wanted him to understand it wasn't his fault."

However, the traumatic experience didn't stop Kash from having a deep love of animals. In November, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared photos of her little guy holding his pet on his lap and receiving slobbery kisses.

"Best friends from the start Kash n Sinn," she wrote alongside one of the photos.

She also bought him a puppy for his birthday.