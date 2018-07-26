Now that Ansel Elgort is the face of Ralph Lauren's newest fragrance, Polo Red Rush, he's revealing the skin-care secret behind being ridiculously good looking.

"Recently, I've been exfoliating, because apparently Pharrell exfoliates a lot, and he's the youngest-looking old guy I've ever seen," the Baby Driver told E! News. "Apparently, he exfoliates every day—that's what someone told me. It could be a total urban legend, but his skin looks amazing and that's what I heard."

While the important of cellular rejuvenation is inspired by the musician, his products come straight from his longtime girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan.

"That's how I got into it," he said, sharing that his skin-care routine happens in the shower.