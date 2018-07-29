Beyoncéand Jay-Z's On the Run II tour got pretty presidential on Saturday.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama attended the couple's concert in FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Many fans filmed the former President of the United States and First Lady dancing in their box seats and posted videos on social media.

An eyewitness told E! News that the Obamas danced to the final song, the music couple's recent single "Apes--t."

"It looked like they had a great time," the person said. "Every time we turned around, they were enjoying themselves and in the moment. It did feel like they were just like us."

The Obamas were also spotted dancing to Jay-Z's 2011 collaboration with Kanye West, "N---as in Paris."