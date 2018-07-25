CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, CW
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 8:09 AM
CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, CW
Clear your calendars, fall TV is upon us.
ABC, NBC, Fox, The CW and CBS all revealed their fall 2018 premiere dates. Get ready, a DVR headache is coming your way. Tough decisions will have to be made. Below, take a look at the full breakdown of dates for new and returning shows.
Sunday, Sept. 9
8-8:30 p.m. Rel (Fox, early series premiere)
Sunday, Sept. 23
8-9 p.m. 9-1-1 (Fox, early premiere)
Monday, Sept. 24
8-10 p.m. The Voice (NBC)
8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS)
8-9 p.m. The Resident (Fox)
8-10:01 p.m. Dancing With the Stars season 27 (ABC)
9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I. (CBS, series premiere)
9-10 p.m. 9-1-1 (Fox, time period premiere)
10-11 p.m. Manifest (NBC, series premiere)
10-11 p.m. Bull (CBS)
10:01-11 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC)
Francisco Roman/NBC
Tuesday, Sept. 25
8-9 p.m. The Voice (NBC)
8-9 p.m. NCIS (CBS)
8-9 p.m. The Gifted (Fox)
9-10 p.m. This Is Us (NBC)
9-10 p.m. FBI (CBS, series premiere)
9-10 p.m. Lethal Weapon (Fox)
10-11 p.m. New Amsterdam (NBC, series premiere)
10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Wednesday, Sept. 26
8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs (ABC)
8:30-9 p.m. American Housewife (ABC)
8-9 p.m. Chicago Med (NBC)
8-9 p.m. Empire (Fox)
8-9:30 p.m. Survivor (CBS, 90-minute premiere)
9-9:31 p.m. Modern Family (ABC)
9:31-10 p.m. Single Parents (ABC series premiere)
9:30-11 p.m. Big Brother (90-minute finale)
9-10 p.m. Chicago Fire (NBC)
9-10 p.m. Star (Fox)
10-11 p.m. Chicago P.D. (NBC)
10-11 p.m. A Million Little Things (ABC series premiere)
NBC
Thursday, Sept. 27
8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS, time period premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS, time period premiere)
8-9 p.m. The Good Place (NBC)
8-10 p.m. Grey's Anatomy (ABC, two-hour premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. Mom (CBS)
9:30-10 p.m. Murphy Brown (CBS)
9-11 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
10-11 p.m. How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
10-11 p.m. S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Friday, Sept. 28
8-8:30 p.m. Last Man Standing (Fox, network premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. The Cool Kids (Fox, series premiere)
8-9 p.m. MacGyver (CBS)
9-10 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS)
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 30
7-8 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
8-8:30 p.m. The Simpsons (Fox)
8:30-9 p.m. Bob's Burgers (Fox)
9-9:30 p.m. Family Guy (Fox)
8:30 -9:30 p.m. God Friended Me (CBS, series premiere)
9:30-10 p.m. Rel (Fox, time period premiere)
9:30-10:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
Monday, Oct. 1
8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood (CBS, series premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. Happy Together (CBS, series premiere)
Wednesday, Oct. 3
9-10 p.m. Seal Team (CBS)
10-11 p.m. Criminal Minds (CBS)
Thursday, Oct. 4
8-8:30 p.m. Superstore (NBC)
8:30-9 p.m. The Good Place (NBC, time period premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. Will & Grace (NBC)
9:30-10 p.m. I Feel Bad (NBC, series premiere)
9-10 p.m. Station 19 (ABC)
10-11 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC, time period premiere)
The CW
Friday, Oct. 5
8-8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
8:30-9 p.m. Speechless (ABC)
9-10 p.m. Child Support (ABC)
Sunday, Oct. 7
8-9 p.m. God Friended Me (CBS, time period premiere)
8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (ABC, two-hour series premiere)
9-10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, time period premiere)
10-11 p.m. Madam Secretary (CBS)
10-11 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC)
Tuesday, Oct. 9
8-9 p.m. The Flash (The CW)
9-10 p.m. Black Lightning (The CW)
Wednesday, Oct. 10
8-9 p.m. Riverdale (The CW)
9-10 p.m. All American (The CW)
Thursday, Oct. 11
8-9 p.m. Supernatural (The CW)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom Answers Questions About the Final Season in Song (And Things Take a Turn)
CW
Friday, Oct. 12
8-9 p.m. Dynasty (The CW)
8-9 p.m. Blindspot (NBC)
9-10 p.m. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Sunday, Oct. 14
8-9 p.m. Supergirl (The CW)
9-10 p.m. Charmed (The CW, series premiere)
10-11 p.m. The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC, series premiere)
Monday, Oct. 15
8-9 p.m. Arrow (The CW)
Tuesday, Oct. 16
8-8:30 p.m. The Conners (ABC, series premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. The Kids Are Alright (ABC, series premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. black-ish (ABC)
9:30-10 p.m. Splitting Up Together (ABC)
10-11 p.m. The Rookie (ABC, series premiere)
Monday, Oct. 22
9-10 p.m. DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
Thursday, Oct. 25
9-10 p.m. Legacies (The CW)
Friday, Oct. 26
9-10 p.m. Midnight, Texas (NBC)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?