Clear your calendars, fall TV is upon us.

ABC, NBC, Fox, The CW and CBS all revealed their fall 2018 premiere dates. Get ready, a DVR headache is coming your way. Tough decisions will have to be made. Below, take a look at the full breakdown of dates for new and returning shows.

Sunday, Sept. 9

8-8:30 p.m. Rel (Fox, early series premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 23

8-9 p.m. 9-1-1 (Fox, early premiere)

Monday, Sept. 24

8-10 p.m. The Voice (NBC)

8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS)

8-9 p.m. The Resident (Fox)

8-10:01 p.m. Dancing With the Stars season 27 (ABC)

9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I. (CBS, series premiere)

9-10 p.m. 9-1-1 (Fox, time period premiere)

10-11 p.m. Manifest (NBC, series premiere)

10-11 p.m. Bull (CBS)

10:01-11 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC)