Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom Answers Questions About the Final Season in Song (And Things Take a Turn)

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 11:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's the end of the road for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The acclaimed Emmy-winning musical comedy will wrap up the saga of Rebecca Bunch with the upcoming fourth season on The CW. But before Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's final curtain call, series co-creator and star Rachel Bloom and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna hit up Comic-Con 2018 and stopped to give some scoop to E! News. Oh yeah, the scoop was in song.

In the video above, Brosh McKenna gives Bloom prompts to complete the lyrical questions with her own answers/lyrics. Bloom reveals her feelings about the final season, what's next, what she would be doing if she wasn't an actor and she's wanted to do for all of her life. It's not what you think. Or is it?

Read

What Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Season 3 Finale Twist Means for Season 4 and Rebecca Bunch

2018 Comic-Con, Aline Brosh McKenna, Rachel Bloom

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Season three of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ended with Rebecca (Bloom) pleading guilty to attempted murder in an effort to make up for her past misdeeds. "This year Rebecca is in some ways like a baby chick that's about to tumble out of the nest and in other ways she's that friend who is searching for enlightenment and kinda can't stop yammering about it," The CW said in a release about season four. "As always, Rebecca's actions have had unintended consequences for her West Covina friends -- Nathaniel feels betrayed by her, Josh is taken aback by her, and Darryl is parenting her baby. Paula, Heather and Valencia remain staunchly by Rebecca's side but they are busy finding their own identities (as a law student, regional manager and kickass party planner, respectively.) Will everyone be content to stay in the nest with Rebecca? Or will they start to transcend the sunbaked, boba-strewn purgatory that is West Covina?"

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend kicks off its final season on Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Crazy Ex-Girlfriend , Comic-Con , 2018 Comic-Con , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Whoopi Goldberg, Jeanine Piro, The View

5 Times The View Co-Hosts Found Themselves Feuding With Their Guests

Kristin Cavallari Talks Lauren Conrad & "The Hills" Reunion

Roseanne Barr Explodes Over Her Valerie Jarrett Tweet

Rachel Bloom Sings About "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Season 4

Kristin Cavallari Feels for "Very Cavallari's" Villain

Whoopi Goldberg & Jeanine Pirro Clash on "The View"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.