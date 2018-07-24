See Karlie Kloss’ Massive Engagement Ring From Josh Kushner

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Karli Kloss

Instagram

Karlie Kloss' engagement ring is as dazzling and bright as the model herself.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old gives her followers a glimpse at the massive diamond as she gets her hair and makeup done for a photo shoot in Beijing. And after sharing that her phone is "blowing up" with congratulatory messages, Karlie jokes, "This poor makeup artist is going to kill me."

Followers got a peek of the ring hours after the supermodel confirmed her engagement to the businessman in an ecstatic post to Instagram on Tuesday morning. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soul mate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she said in the caption of a photo of her and her new fiancé.

Photos

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's Road to Engagement

The couple is fresh off a vacation to Italy, where they relished in their engagement while surrounded by friends and family, but with the celebratory festivities over, Kloss quickly jetted off to China for work.

After dating for six years, the duo is ready to make their walk down the aisle, with sources telling People that Josh proposed to the activist a few weeks ago in upstate New York.

With Josh's brother, Jared Jushner, being so involved in President Donald Trump's administration, and Karlie taking an active role in promoting technical education, it is a surprise that the two have kept their relationship relatively private.

Kloss previously told Porter,"It's not like I've ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life... Carolina Herrera always says, 'A woman who's an open book is boring.' There's no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I'm not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life...I've got nothing to hide, though!" 

But with that giant sparkler, it's going to be pretty difficult for the star not to draw attention.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Karlie Kloss , Rings , Engagements , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Younes Bendjima

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

5 Reasons Jennifer Lopez Is Living Her Best Life at 49

Josh Duhamel, Eiza Gonzalez

Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez Break Up After Five Months

Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson, Engagement Ring

Stars' Engagement Rings

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2015 Academy Awards, Couples

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry

Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Birthday, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez Wishes Jennifer Lopez ''All the Happiness'' While Celebrating Birthdays in Bahamas

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.