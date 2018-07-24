Demi Lovato Is "Stable and Alert" After Apparent Overdose

Sources are telling NBC News that Demi Lovato is in stable condition following her apparent overdose.

The singer was taken by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where she was administered "Naloxone, also known by its trade name Narcan, to reverse the effects of the overdose."

The insider revealed that the 25-year-old is "stable and alert and breathing."

The good news comes after E! News confirmed that the singer had been rushed to the hospital to be treated for a possible overdose, which occurred at her Hollywood Hills home.

In recent years, the star has opened up about her struggles with sobriety and how she overcame the adversity she faced.