If you want to say Samantha Markle is "cashing in" on her half-sister Meghan Markle's fame, so be it.

The older sibling of the new Duchess of Sussex addressed mounting claims that she has financially benefitted from her connection to the royal in a new Monday interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

"I worked in media most of my life and in broadcasting, so because my sister is suddenly royal isn't grounds for me to stop doing all of that," she said on the morning program. "Let's face it—we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that's fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royal and, as a family, we're not subject to royal protocol."

As she continued, "Why would I stop living because we have a family issue going on?"