Taylor Swift Shakes Off Her Reputation Concert Fall Like a Total Pro

Taylor Swift never misses a beat.

The 28-year-old Grammy winner took a little tumble on the stage at her latest Reputation Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday. Videos posted on T.Swift fan accounts show the singer performing "Call It What You Want" when her legs are swept out from under her, causing her to fall. But Swift simply laughed off the incident with her dancer and continued with her performance.

It was an extra special night for Swift, who became the first woman to ever perform at MetLife Stadium three times in a row. T.Swift first performed on Friday with Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone in the audience. On Saturday, the "End Game" singer performed in the pouring rain for her second show. The rain also came pouring down at times during Swift's performance on Sunday, but the singer declared over the weekend that she loves a rain show.