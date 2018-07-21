Saturday Savings: Lily Collins' Summer-to-Fall Jacket Is on Sale

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 6:04 AM

ESC: Lily Collins

Newspress / BACKGRID

Lily Collins has perfected summer outerwear.

While the hot weather may inspire you to grab your bikini and head to the beach, leaving your jacket at home isn't always a good idea. Once the sun goes down or the sails go up, blowing the wind chill in your direction, you'll wish you had just a little something to keep you warm. 

Cue the summer jacket, a lightweight, easy-to-fold and pastel-toned garment that you can rock during the end of summer and beginning of fall.

Good news: Lily's Rails utility jacket, which she took on a recent trip to Italy, is on sale now.

Need a little something to keep you warm during your summer nights? Shop the sales below!

ESC: Saturday Savings

Rails

Lily's exact jacket: Rowen Button-Front Utility Jacket, Was $228, Now $137

ESC: Saturday Savings

Croft & Barrow

4-Pocket Utility Jacket, Was $50, Now $20

ESC: Saturday Savings

Banana Republic

Water-Resistant Lightweight Utility Jacket, Was $148, Now $118

ESC: Saturday Savings

INC International Concepts

I.N.C. Linen Utility Jacket, Was $130, Now $33

ESC: Saturday Savings

Abercrombie & Fitch

Twill Shirt Jacket, Was $88, Now $27

ESC: Saturday Savings

Old Navy

Twill Utility Swing Jacket for Women, Was $40, Now $24

ESC: Saturday Savings

Gap

Lightweight Colorblock Field Jacket in Poplin, Was $98, Now $79

