ISOIMAGES LTD/X17online.com
The couple that twins together stays together.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out today wearing matching ensembles. The Quantico actress looked stunning in a white blouse, flowing skirt and sunnies while her handsome beau sported a white tee.
The pair is taking time off from their busy schedules to celebrate Priyanka's 36th birthday in London.
While the former Jonas Brothers member has yet to mark the special day on social media, both Nick and Priyanka have been giving us relationship envy all week as they explore the city together.
On Monday, the duo was spotted on a double date with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner.
Nick and Priyanka sparked romance rumors after attending the 2017 MET Gala together, but maintained that their relationship was purely platonic. However, the pair stayed in touch and eventually turned their friendship into something more.
In a matter of weeks, the couple has spent time with each other's families, and Priyanka has called Nick one of her "favorite men."
Can't get enough of these two? Neither can we. Take a look at the gallery below to rewind on their swoon-worthy romance.
@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
Birthday Girl
The couple spent the week in London celebrating the actress' 36th birthday. The pair has been spotted grabbing dinner, exploring the city together and going on a double date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.
Peter Parker / SplashNews.com
Family Fun
After spending time with Priyanka's family, it was time for fun with Nick's famous fam as well. The couple rode bikes in New York City with other members of the Jonas family, including Joe and his fiancée Sophie.
GADE / BACKGRID
Supportive Girlfriend
Priyanka attended her beau's concert in Brazil, where she was seen dancing along to the music and taking pictures. She shared a video of Jonas performing captioning it "Him" before adding a heart eyes emoji.
SplashNews.com
Goodbye India
After a successful visit to meet Priyanka's family in her native India, the couple flew out of Mumbai to return to the States.
Instagram
Insta Official
The usually very private Priyanka shared her affection for the new man in her life by posting a picture of Nick alongside her brother in her home country captioning the shot, "My favourite men."
SplashNews.com
Summer in Mumbai
Nick and Priyanka stepped out for a date night in her home city of Mumbai, India. While visiting, Jonas met his girlfriend's mom.
Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Wedding Date
Nick brought his new flame to his cousin's wedding in New Jersey. The singer looked sharp in a dark navy suit while the actress stunned in a shimmering gold wrap dress.
BACKGRID
Airport Spotting
The new couple was spotted arriving at NYC's JFK Airport with coffees in hand. It was later revealed that they were visiting New Jersey for a Jonas family wedding.
Twitter
Reunited
A year after their appearance at the MET Gala, the pair reignited romance rumors as they were spotted by fans at a Los Angeles Dodger's Game, a concert at the Hollywood Bowl and getting cozy with friend during Memorial Day Weekend.
Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock
First Meeting
The couple first sparked romance rumors when they attended the 2017 MET Gala together, but both claimed it was completely platonic. The duo, however, stayed in touch and their friendship eventually turned into love.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.