Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's New York City apartment is officially off the market.

According to the Observer, the New England Patriots quarterback and supermodel have sold their four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home. While the selling price was not disclosed, the media outlet claimed the apartment was most recently listed for $13.95 million.

Located in the Big Apple's Flatiron District, the home is about 3,310 square feet and boasts a number of enviable features. These include floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city, multiple walk-in closets and hardwood floors throughout. The building also has several luxurious amenities, including a pool, a gym and a clubhouse.

Want to take a tour of the couple's former New York pad? Take a look at the photos.