by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 1:40 PM
World famous athletes aren't the only ones attending the 2018 ESPYS.
As the countdown continues for the annual award show airing this Wednesday from Los Angeles, E! News has all the details on who will be attending and presenting.
Sports fans Kate Beckinsale, Chadwick Boseman, Alison Brie, G-Eazy, Jennifer Garner, Olivia Holt, Allison Janney, Jon Stewart and Jessica Szohr are just some of the familiar faces set to present inside the Microsoft Theater.
As for athletes, Olympians Adam Rippon, Mikaela Shiffrin and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will present some of the biggest awards of the night.
The live event presented by Capital One is expected to be an unforgettable event thanks partly to host Danica Patrick.
And while many of the winners remain top secret until show time, a few special awards have already been announced.
Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly will receive ESPN's Jimmy V Award for his brave battle with cancer.
Former Wisconsin football player Jake Wood, who went on to join the Marines and co-found Team Rubicon, will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.
And another emotional moment will be when family members of Stoneman Douglas High School heroes Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon receive a posthumous Best Coach ESPY award.
Watch all the special moments when the ESPYS air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.
