Michelle Obama Had the Best Time at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II Concert

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 9:10 AM

Michelle Obama was spotted breaking it down at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concert over the weekend.

The former First Lady of the United States attended the couple's On the Run II tour stop in Paris on Sunday, where she watched the show alongside Bey's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson. Instagram user @allybees posted a photo of the power duo front row at the Stade de France as Bey and Jay performed.

More social media users also shared photos and videos of Obama and Lawson dancing together at the concert. One video posted on Twitter shows Jay-Z performing "On to the Next One" as Obama and Lawson dance next to the stage. Sasha Obama was also spotted in attendance at the show over the weekend.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Take Blue Ivy Carter Sailing in Cannes

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On The Run II tour

Robin Harper/Parkwood/PictureGroup

Before Bey and Jay took the stage on Sunday, attendees filled the stadium to watch France and Croatia face off in the 2018 World Cup Final.

Lawson shared video footage from inside the stadium as the crowd watched France defeat Croatia. "World Cup mania before the Concert in Paris . The tour screened it and it was packed 4 hrs before show Congrats France," she captioned the post.

It's been just over a month since Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off their On the Run II tour in Cardiff. Since then, the couple has been performing all over Europe together, but they did find some time to enjoy a romantic trip to Lake Como, Italy between shows earlier this month.

The couple is set to take the stage again on Tuesday at their next tour stop in Nice, France.

