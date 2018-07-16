Michelle Obama was spotted breaking it down at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concert over the weekend.

The former First Lady of the United States attended the couple's On the Run II tour stop in Paris on Sunday, where she watched the show alongside Bey's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson. Instagram user @allybees posted a photo of the power duo front row at the Stade de France as Bey and Jay performed.

More social media users also shared photos and videos of Obama and Lawson dancing together at the concert. One video posted on Twitter shows Jay-Z performing "On to the Next One" as Obama and Lawson dance next to the stage. Sasha Obama was also spotted in attendance at the show over the weekend.