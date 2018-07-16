Almost four years after his death, an unknowable void remains between Robin Williams the man and Robin Williams the myth.

Various projects are attempting to shine some light into that darkness, including Dave Itzkoff's recently published Robin and the new documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, premiering Monday on HBO.

Yet no matter how thorough the dive, and the book especially qualifies as a definitive account, it's not going to change the ongoing surreality of Williams' absence. Then there's the mountain of work he left behind, even the more forgettable stuff, that seemingly shows a man who's tearing into life with both hands, gorging himself silly and coming back for more.

Most casual and close observers of Williams knew that wasn't entirely the case. There were his self-deprecating stories about booze and drugs, a relapse in 2006 after 20 years of sobriety and an unequivocally dark thread running through much of his comedy and into his film choices. But his suicide on Aug. 11, 2014, is what turned the myth of Williams as America's quintessential funnyman on its head.