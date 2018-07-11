EXCLUSIVE!

Neve Campbell Reveals How Being a Mom Has Influenced Her Acting

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 12:16 PM

Neve Campbell and JJ Feild had a date night at the Skyscraper premiere.

The actress was joined by her longtime partner at the New York City screening on Tuesday night, where she dished to E! News about her family life and how being a mom has influenced her acting. Last month, Campbell revealed that she and Feild had adopted a baby boy named Raynor.

"Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning 'Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby?' It's the most incredible thing we've experienced," Campbell told her Instagram followers. "We're so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift."

Neve Campbell: Why I Disappeared From Hollywood

So how is life with two kids? "So good, just madly in love with our children," Campbell told E! News on Tuesday evening.

In Skyscraper, Campbell plays a mom of two children, and she told us that being a mother in real life "hugely" influenced her work.

"For me, just to imagine anything happening to my kids, that sort of mama bear thing comes up in me and it's very easy to play a role like this," she shared with us.

Take a look at the video above to see what else Campbell had to say about motherhood and movies!

Skyscraper hits theaters on July 13.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

