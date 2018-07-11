Neve Campbell: Why I Disappeared From Hollywood

Neve Campbell is reaching new heights, thanks to her new movie Skyscraper.

But, when the 44-year-old actress appeared on The Late Show last night to promote the film (opposite Dwayne Johnson), host Stephen Colbert couldn't help but wonder why she hadn't starred in more blockbusters in the last decade. "Everyone knows you from Party of Five, The Craft, four Scream movies, Season 4 of House of Cards. Ten years ago, you had the world on a string—cover of Rolling Stone, hosting Saturday Night Live. And then you left! You went to London. Why don't you like us, Neve Campbell?" Colbert asked. "Why did you leave America?"

"I just needed a minute," Campbell said, laughing. "It was a long minute. It was a good minute."