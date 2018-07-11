Neve Campbell: Why I Disappeared From Hollywood

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 4:55 AM
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Neve Campbell is reaching new heights, thanks to her new movie Skyscraper.
But, when the 44-year-old actress appeared on The Late Show last night to promote the film (opposite Dwayne Johnson), host Stephen Colbert couldn't help but wonder why she hadn't starred in more blockbusters in the last decade. "Everyone knows you from Party of Five, The Craft, four Scream movies, Season 4 of House of Cards. Ten years ago, you had the world on a string—cover of Rolling Stone, hosting Saturday Night Live. And then you left! You went to London. Why don't you like us, Neve Campbell?" Colbert asked. "Why did you leave America?"
"I just needed a minute," Campbell said, laughing. "It was a long minute. It was a good minute."
Born and raised in Ontario, Campbell said she had no idea how Hollywood worked before she got into show business. "I just didn't know American pop culture at all," she admitted. "And then suddenly I became an actor and suddenly these things were happening to me." When Campbell hosted Saturday Night Live at the height of her fame in 1997, for example, "I wasn't that familiar with it. I was terrified! And then I found out that my musician was David Bowie, and my friend was like, 'David Bowie? Oh, my God!' And I was like, 'Who's David Bowie?' I had no idea. That experience was so wasted on me, 'cause I was clueless! Like, absolutely clueless!"
(Regarding Bowie, Campbell said, "I acted like I knew him really well! Like, 'You're amazing. You're just fantastic.' Actually, my friend gave me some of his CDs before, so I listened to him.")
Though she continued to work steadily over the years, averaging two film roles per year in the 2000s, she started to become more selective about her work around 2008. "In my twenties, it all hit so fast and so big that it was a little overwhelming—wonderful, obviously, and I'm very grateful for it. But it got to a level also where the kinds of things that I was being offered were not the kinds of things I want to do," she said. "I was constantly being offered horror films, because I was known for horror films. Or bad romantic comedies. I just wasn't interested in the scripts and I was feeling a bit unhappy with the things that were coming to me. And I was feeling a little bored with the whole thing. I thought, 'I want a change.' So, I moved to London."
Living abroad was everything the actress had hoped it would be. "I was completely anonymous there. It's just very different there. I literally did not get bothered once! People would ask me what I did for a living. I'd say, 'I act,' and they'd say, 'Oh, OK,'" Campbell said. "It was so lovely!"
Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?