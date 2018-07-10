7 Celebrity Hairstyles to Wear on a Hot Summer Day

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 5:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Summer Hair, Thandie Newton

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

"It's getting hot in here"...so put up all your hair!

When the weather gets hot, staying cool takes precedent over looking cute. Hence, messy buns become everyone's go-to. While we can all agree that quickly throwing your hair up using the hair tie you keep on your wrist doesn't usually result a stunning look, having the hair out of your face promises to make you feel better in the sweltering heat.

Good news: You don't have to sacrifice beauty to avoid sweating profusely. 

Celebrities, who have appeared at summer events like Cannes Film Festival in France and Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, make staying cool and looking beautiful look easy. 

Photos

Festival-Ready Celebrity Hairstyles That Will Actually Make You Stand Out

Just take Thandie Newton, who is making the best of a humid situation. Pulling her hair back into a low ponytail, the star doesn't have to worry about hair in her face. Plus, as the heat increases the volume of her hair, her style only improves.

Ready to be inspired? Take a look through summer-ready hairstyles below! 

ESC: Summer Hair, Bella Hadid

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Bella Hadid's Sleek Bun

Positioned in the center, her bun is a chic version of the messy bun. To achieve the look, brush hair back into a mid-ponytail, using a hold hairspray. Then, twist hair around your wrist to create a tight coil, and pin it into place. To finish, leave the ends out, creating a fan.

ESC: Summer Hair, Essence Atkins

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Essence Atkins' Side Braid

If you're already wearing braids, twist or locs, the Marlon star demonstrated that creating a larger, side braid is a beautiful way to stay cool at the McDonald's 365 Black Awards at the Essence Festival. 

In regards to wearing her natural hair on the carpet, the actress told E! News, "I love that it feels like a season of permission to be your authentic self," pointing to the popular natural hair trend, which is more hot weather-friendly than straightened hair.

ESC: Summer Hair, Lupita Nyong'o

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Lupita N'yongo's Afro Puffs

If your hair is kinky or coily, the Black Panther star's afro puffs are the perfect style for a hot day. To get the look, place hair into two ponytails, one at the top center and one in front, on the side. 

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Hair, Emily Blunt

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt's Crown Braid

To create this style, celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa used her Beachwaver S1 to add texture, then softly cornrowed the hair around her head to create the finished look. Although the style make time for a beginner to complete, if it's wrapped up at night, it can last up to a couple of days.

ESC: Summer Hair, Julianne Moore

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Julianne Moore's Twisted Top Knot

If you are going to do a top bun, update your look by twisting the ponytail and pinning it, so it has a structural shape.

ESC: Summer Hair, Kendall Jenner

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner's Bun

By adding a middle part and face-framing pieces to the front, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians demonstrates yet another way to style your summer bun.

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Hair, Thandie Newton

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Thandie Newton's Voluminous Ponytail

This style only gets better with heat and humidity. If the summer makes increases the volume of your hair, use it to your advantage with a voluminous hairstyle.

RELATED ARTICLE: Power's Naturi Naughton Uses This $3 Product in the Summer Heat

RELATED ARTICLE: Best Setting Powders, According to Demi Lovato's Facialist and More

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Thandie Newton , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Hair , VG , Beauty
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Their Engagement

Shopping: Watermelon

14 Cute Watermelon Accessories That Are Almost As Good As the Real Thing

Brad Pitt

How Brad Pitt Emerged From His Split With Angelina Jolie Better Than Ever

Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Found Dead Weeks After Her Death

Zsa Zsa, The World's Ugliest Dog Competition

World's Ugliest Dog Zsa Zsa Passes Away

Top 5 Makeunders: Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga & More

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.