Best Setting Powders, According to Demi Lovato's Facialist and More

Best foundations? Check. Best concealers? Check. Now what are the best setting powders, according to skin pros?

We asked Hollywood's leading dermatologists and aestheticians for their personal favorites. Color cosmetics can clog pores, so who better than skin experts to recommend products that will least harm skin and keep you looking oil-free? Let's just say: If Renee Rouleau, Demi Lovato's facialist, can make the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's face glow like that, she probably knows a thing or two about makeup, too. Not to mention, dermatologists, like Sofia Vergara's, know what ingredients you should be looking for, especially if you want an anti-aging bonus. Need an organic option? Mandy Moore 's aesthetician has a pick for you.