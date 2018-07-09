Best Setting Powders, According to Demi Lovato's Facialist and More

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 2:49 PM
Best foundations? Check. Best concealers? Check. Now what are the best setting powders, according to skin pros?
We asked Hollywood's leading dermatologists and aestheticians for their personal favorites. Color cosmetics can clog pores, so who better than skin experts to recommend products that will least harm skin and keep you looking oil-free? Let's just say: If Renee Rouleau, Demi Lovato's facialist, can make the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's face glow like that, she probably knows a thing or two about makeup, too. Not to mention, dermatologists, like Sofia Vergara's, know what ingredients you should be looking for, especially if you want an anti-aging bonus. Need an organic option? Mandy Moore 's aesthetician has a pick for you.
To see the best setting powders, keep scrolling.
Credits: Clients include Demi Lovato, Miranda Cosgrove and Dana Gordon
"As someone who still produces oil (I'm a skin type #2), I will dust this on after applying foundation to act as an oil absorber throughout the day. It gives a smooth look to the skin while still looking sheer and natural."
SHOP: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Compact, $62
Credits: Clients include Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
"I love this powder because it keeps my foundation in place and controls any oiliness."
SHOP: Cover FX Perfect Setting Powder, $35
Credits: Clients include Emma Roberts, Mandy Moore and Eva Mendes
"I tend to go for Eminence Organics because it's is an SPF that I can reapply throughout the day."
SHOP: Eminence Sun Defense Minerals, $58
Credits: Clients include Sofia Vergara, Kristin Chenoweth and Christina Ricci
"I use the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Skin Smoothing Loose Powder, which I like because it is extremely lightweight and also offers advanced ceramide anti-aging benefits to help renew skin's appearance."
SHOP: Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Skin Smoothing Loose Powder, $30
Credits: Clients include Hilary Duff and Jasmine Sanders
"It's brilliant. It covers in a very light, natural way, and I still look a bit dewy. Dewy is good!"
SHOP: Charlotte Tilbury Air Brush Flawless Finish Skin Perfecting Micro-Powder, $45
Credits: One of the first to use Botox; awarded the Excellence in Cosmetic Surgery Award by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
"It's very finely milled, doesn't change your color, and your skin looks matte and flawless for hours. Keeps oil controlled. Made with talc, silica and dimethicone."
SHOP: Givenchy Poudre Première Mat & Translucent-Finish Loose Powder, $56
