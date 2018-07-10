Drake Watches Ex Serena Williams Compete at Wimbledon

Just like that, it was 2015 again.

The stars were aligned—quite literally—on Tuesday as famous faces like Justin Timberlakeand Jessica Bielcould be spotted in the stands on day eight of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the women's quarterfinals.

Among the competitors was tennis great Serena Williams, who was set to face off against Camila Giorgi. While the pro's eyes were undoubtedly on the court, there was another familiar face in the stands—her ex, Drake.

The two were romantically linked as early as 2012 and were confirmed to be a budding couple in the summer of 2015 following some restaurant canoodling captured in photos. Of course, the two eventually called it quits and have since gone their separate ways as Williams married Alexis Ohanian and gave birth to their first child last year. Meanwhile, Drake has been linked to more famous women since then, including Jennifer Lopez, Rihannaand Bella Hadid and recently confirmed he secretly fathered a child.