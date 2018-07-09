Cheryl Burke Meets Long-Lost Sister She Never Knew Existed

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 5:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cheryl Burke

Instagram

It took three decades, but Cheryl Burke is finally reunited with her little sister. 

The Dancing With the Stars alum revealed Monday that she recently came in contact with a woman who also counts Cheryl's father as her own. 

"With my father's passing came a lot of darkness but there was also a lot of light," Burke captioned an Instagram photo of the pair. "I found my sister who I had never known. We recently met for the first time and it was such a surreal experience to walk into a room to meet and walk out feeling like we had known each other forever."

In March, Cheryl announced her father's death

Photos

Celeb Siblings You May Have Forgotten About

Cheryl Burke, Stephen Louis Burke

Instagram

The 34-year-old, who recently got engaged to Matthew Lawrence, reflected in her post, "In her I see the same drive and passion that our dad had and there's clearly a major family resemblance. It may have taken 30 years to find each other, but I am so excited to have another sister for life." 

Burke also shared a photo of herself as a child next to her sister, as well as a video of the duo interacting.

"Oh my God, I'm meeting my sister for the first time!" she squealed with excitement. "Same dad, different mom." 

Ina, who she tagged in the photo, gushed in her own post, "Sister, Sister. We only met yesterday, but it felt like we have known each other for a long time. Can't believe it's taken 30 years to finally meet my other half."

Burke mourned the loss of her beloved father in an emotional Instagram tribute, sharing with followers at the time, "Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently. Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already."

Congratulations to Cheryl and Ina on their newfound silver lining! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cheryl Burke , Family , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Yara Shahidi

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Still Doesn't Follow Fiancée Hailey Baldwin on Instagram

MTV The Challenge, Feature

MTV's The Challenge: How the Cast and Theme For Each Season Is Really Picked

The Office, Jim and Pam

A Tribute to The Office's Jim and Pam, John Krasinski's Other Beautiful Marriage

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Dazzle at Royal Air Force Centenary With Prince William and Prince Harry

2017 Toronto Film Festival, George Clooney

George Clooney Hospitalized After Scooter Crash in Italy

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, Valentine's Day 2017

How Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Have Supported Each Other Through Good Times and Bad During Their Marriage

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.