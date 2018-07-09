Selena Gomez was "surprised" to hear about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's engagement.

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old "Baby" singer proposed to the 21-year-old model while on vacation in the Bahamas. Shortly after news of her ex's engagement broke on Sunday, Gomez was spotted smiling on a boat with her pals in New York City.

Now E! News is learning more details about her reaction to the couple's engagement.

"Selena was surprised an engagement happened this quickly but not surprised Justin would do something like this knowing who he is. At the end of the day though she doesn't really care," one source tells us. "Selena is totally over him. She had tried again to make it work that last time and it didn't work out."