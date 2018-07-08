Selena Gomez Is All Smiles on a Boat After Justin Bieber Gets Engaged to Hailey Baldwin

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 1:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez, Theresa Mingus, Boat

Instagram

Where was Selena Gomez when her ex Justin Bieber was celebrating his engagement to Hailey Baldwin? She was on a boat!

Her friend and assistant Theresa Mingus posted on Instagram Stories Sunday, just after the news broke, a photo of the her and Selena lounging on a small luxury yacht as they traveled with friends near New York City. Theresa and another pal who took the pic, Sully, also shared videos of the group on Instagram Stories.

Selena, who wore a blue and white bikini on the yacht, has not commented on Justin and Hailey's engagement, and neither has the couple.

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: Romance Rewind

Justin proposed to Hailey on Saturday during a trip to the Bahamas, weeks after they went public with a rekindled romance.

Their renewed relationship comes months after Justin and Selena called it quits after their own rekindled romance, which began last fall. They had previously split in 2014, months before he and Hailey first sparked their own romance rumors.

But as a source told E! News in June, Selena is "not fazed" by Bieber and Baldwin and "truly did not care that they went public with their relationship."

Explained the insider, "It's the last thing on her mind. She has been really focused on self-care and doesn't have room for any distractions right now... She will always have respect for Bieber, but hasn't been thinking about him or what he is doing."

As her yacht day proves and the source echoed, the pop star is "having a lot of fun being mellow and hanging out with her friends. After a hard year, she has been feeling more at peace."

You go, girl! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Selena Gomez , Hailey Baldwin , Engagements , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Brooklyn Beckham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 101

Kristin Cavallari Works to Open Her New Nashville Store While Her Employees Are Butting Heads on Very Cavallari

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Reveals She ''Got Rid'' of Her Famous Lip Fillers in New Photo

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 307

Nikki Bella Finds Her "Voice" Through Wedding Planning on Total Bellas

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope's Birthday in Italy

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, ESC Vacation

Justin Bieber Mused About One Day Marrying Hailey Baldwin More Than Two Years Ago

Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Video of His and Peta Murgatroyd's Private City Hall Wedding

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.