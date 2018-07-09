Julia Louis-Dreyfus Soaks Up the Sun in Hawaii After Cancer Treatment

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 2:28 PM

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is living her best life! 

The Veep star is enjoying a well-deserved summer vacay in Hawaii with husband Brad Hall. Julia, who is recovering from treatment for breast cancer, has documented their getaway on social media over the past few days. 

Julia looked happy and healthy in a chic black bikini as she took a dip in the ocean alongside her partner of more than 30 years. "I had to crop this photo," the actress joked in the caption. "You're welcome. #lanai" 

She also got into the Aloha spirit by hula dancing along the shoreline and tasting the local fare of Lanai, which is located on Maui. 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Inspiring Cancer Battle

"Aloha baby!" she captioned a video of herself shaking her hips in a breezy white cover-up and black baseball cap. The 57-year-old also posed in front of a local eatery, writing, "Hiding in the bushes outside the Blue Ginger Cage."

Only five months ago, Louis-Dreyfus revealed she underwent surgery to treat the cancer. One month prior, she completed multiple rounds of chemotherapy and celebrated by sharing a video her sons, Charlie and Henry Hall, made to cheer on their famous mother. 

Louis-Dreyfus went public with her devastating diagnosis days after winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys. 

"One in eight women get breast cancer," she told her followers at the time. "Today, I'm the one."

"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union," Julia added. "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Look back at more from JLD's inspiring fight against cancer here

