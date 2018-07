It was just last month that Pippa confirmed that she's pregnant with her first child. Pippa shared the exciting baby news in a column for Waitrose magazine. Unlike her sister who suffered Hyperemesis Gravidarum, Pippa shared in the column that she didn't suffer from morning sickness during her first trimester.

"I was lucky to pass the 12 week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal," Pippa wrote (via Hello!). She also shared, "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realized I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine."

Pippa and James tied the knot in May 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire.