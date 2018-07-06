Not even a week into Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's marriage, and they're already putting those "in sickness and in health" vows to good use.

While most newlyweds ride out their wedding high with a tropical getaway or culturally enriching rendezvous, Kaley and Karl thrust themselves right back into reality. The Big Bang Theory star is documenting her recovery from shoulder surgery on Instagram, which she revealed Friday was "brilliantly" scheduled more than a year ago.

No poolside daiquiris or private wine tastings for the newly minted husband and wife, who wed at Karl's horse ranch in San Diego last Saturday. This couple is just as blissful relaxing on the couch with their beloved dogs.

"I knew I'd have a babysitter, and apparently a hair stylist," Cuoco teased in an adorable video of the professional equestrian attempting to twist her hair into a top knot.