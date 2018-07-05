Kaley Cuoco Undergoes Shoulder Surgery Just Five Days After Her Wedding

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 2:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kaley Cuoco, Norman Cook

Instagram

A honeymoon in the hospital? Such was the case for Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

Less than a week after the Big Bang Theory star and professional equestrian tied the knot, the newlyweds found themselves not on the beach in Hawaii or Turks and Caicos, but recovering from shoulder surgery.

Kaley revealed Thursday that she underwent a procedure to correct an undisclosed medical issue, but was in great spirits as she joked the lovebirds were enjoying every minute of their "#shouldersurgeryhoneymoon."

The actress took to Instagram with a selfie Karl snapped after her anesthesia wore off, writing, "When your 'honeymoon' is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery—thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems."

Photos

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: Romance Rewind

And boy did Karl deliver! Cuoco's 3.7 million Instagram followers were directed to her hubby's page, which is full of photos and videos from before and after the surgery. In one photo, Kaley has tears in her eyes as she grimaces at the camera. "Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow," Karl teased. "Well @normancook yours is memorable." 

He also posted a video of Kaley in the midst of a deep sleep on the ride home, describing her as a "distressed walrus." Added Cook, "I love you so much but wow!"

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Claudia Craig Photography

Of course, Kaley and Karl are stilling riding last Saturday's wedding high, when hundreds of their nearest and dearest gathered for a one-of-a-kind ceremony at the groom's horse ranch in San Diego. The 32-year-old looked absolutely breathtaking in a custom bridal gown by Reem Acra, which E! News previously reported took 400 hours to make and featured hand embroidered floral details. 

And while Kaley gave Karl full permission to put her on blast after surgery, we'd like to think his awe-inspiring wedding vows (which can be read here) made up for those playful jabs. 

Wishing Kaley a speedy recovery! (But keep the selfies coming, Karl.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kaley Cuoco , Surgery , Injury And Illness , Weddings , Honeymoon , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Joan Smalls, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Joan Smalls' Go-Anywhere Cami Top Is on Sale!

David Foster, Katherine McPhee

Katharine McPhee Defends Her Engagement to David Foster With Sassy Clapback

Ashley Greene Marries Paul Khoury

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott and More Lip-Locking Celeb Couples

Ashley Greene, Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene Is Married! Twilight Star Says "I Do" to Paul Khoury

Dan Reynolds, Instagram

Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds' ''Life-Changing'' Diet and Workout Journey Revealed

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.