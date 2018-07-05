A honeymoon in the hospital? Such was the case for Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook.

Less than a week after the Big Bang Theory star and professional equestrian tied the knot, the newlyweds found themselves not on the beach in Hawaii or Turks and Caicos, but recovering from shoulder surgery.

Kaley revealed Thursday that she underwent a procedure to correct an undisclosed medical issue, but was in great spirits as she joked the lovebirds were enjoying every minute of their "#shouldersurgeryhoneymoon."

The actress took to Instagram with a selfie Karl snapped after her anesthesia wore off, writing, "When your 'honeymoon' is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery—thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems."