Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Webster Has the "Cutest Personality"

Kylie Jenner gave fans an update on her daughter Stormi Webster on Thursday during a Twitter Q&A with her followers.

After a fan asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star how her little girl is doing, the makeup mogul replied, "changing almost every week now it seems like. She has the cutest personality."

In addition to discussing her adorable little one, the reality star gushed over the movie Ready Player One and dropped some hints about her makeup line (could an orange palette be on the way?). She also revealed her go-to show for binge watching (spoiler alert: It's The Handmaid's Tale).