Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Webster Has the "Cutest Personality"

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 7:55 AM
Kylie Jenner gave fans an update on her daughter Stormi Webster on Thursday during a Twitter Q&A with her followers.
After a fan asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star how her little girl is doing, the makeup mogul replied, "changing almost every week now it seems like. She has the cutest personality."
In addition to discussing her adorable little one, the reality star gushed over the movie Ready Player One and dropped some hints about her makeup line (could an orange palette be on the way?). She also revealed her go-to show for binge watching (spoiler alert: It's The Handmaid's Tale).
This isn't the only recent Stormi update Kylie has given her fans. Earlier this week, the new mom gave a sneak peek of her daughter's massive shoe collection. She also posted a few photos of Stormi resting on a bed.
Still, fans are starting to see less and less of her tiny tot. In June, Kylie deleted all photos of Stormi's face on Instagram—informing her followers she's "not sharing photos of my girl right now."
It's hard to believe it's been five months since Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi into the world. In fact, Kylie is already starting to think about her child's "epic" first birthday party.
Of course, she's not the only in the famous family to recently have a child. Khloe Kardashian welcomed her daughter True Thompson with Tristan Thompson in April, and Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child, Chicago West, with Kanye West via surrogate in January.
During a visit to the KKW Beauty Pop-Up in Los Angeles this week, Kim told E! News' Sibley Scoles she and her sisters have become "even closer" since becoming mothers.
"I definitely feel like we are more connected now, especially that Khloe's back and we're hanging out with all the babies," she said. "All the kids want to hang out. It's just a whole different experience now. It's so much fun."
She also revealed she goes to Kylie for advice on motherhood.
"Lately, it's been Kylie," she said. "Kylie is up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff. But Khloe and I probably have the most similar parenting style, and I will usually go to one of my best friends Larsa [Pippen] because she has four kids for mom advice."
