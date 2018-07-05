Emma Roberts' Lace Top Is the Statement Piece Every Wardrobe Needs

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 8:47 AM

ESC: Dare to Wear, Emma Roberts

Pierre Suu/GC Images

We're obsessed with Emma Roberts' blouse—even just for the frill of it.

In honor of the Christian Dior Autumn/Fall show and the Maison Christian Dior Dinner, which celebrated the new fragrances, soaps, candles and creams, the American Horror Story actress modeled the beauty of the new collection, wearing a lace top with layers of frill that were cut to form a plunging neckline, a graphic maxi skirt with a ruffled hem, a quilted clutch and black pumps. Combined with her natural-looking makeup and sleek hairstyle, her overall look makes an impact, even during Paris Fashion Week, which attracts the world's best dressed. 

Photos

Emma Roberts' Best Looks

Her top, however, is the hero of this look. For one, the silhouette and frills give it a feminine feel, while the black lace adds a dark romantic twist. And, it's versatile. You can wear the style like the star with graphic skirt or dress it down with jeans and heels—the ultimate dinner date ensemble.

Ready to add this style to your wardrobe? Shop lace and frill tops below!

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Forever 21

Ruffled Lace Top, Now $22

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Tobi

Nickie Black Double Ruffle Long-Sleeve Lace Top, Now $24

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Missguided

Black Lace Cami Insert Crop Top, $44

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

City Chic

Trendy Plus Size Lace Overlay Top, Now $47

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Endless Rose

Ruffle Mock Neck Blouse, Now $50

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Banana Republic

Lace Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle T-Shirt, Now $54

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Ted Baker

Gabbby Mixed-Lace Top, $225

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Alexis

Karenza Lace Blouse, Now $242

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

ISABEL MARANT ÉTOILE

Vivia Cotton-Blend Voile Top, $345

RELATED ARTICLE: This Designer's Purses Solve a Major Problem, and Celebs Love It

RELATED ARTICLE: Shay Mitchell and Kendall Jenner Are Bringing This Retro Swimsuit Back

