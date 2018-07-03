Celebs Like Gabrielle Union, Emma Roberts & More Are Turning Up The Heat in Their Sexy Bikinis Ahead of the 4th July!

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 11:03 AM

Gabrielle Union, Beach, Bikini, Bathing Suit

4th of July is almost here. We repeat it's almost the 4th of July!

As we all know, with the 4th of July comes summer BBQ's, beach days and of course fun and flirty bikinis.

Ahead of the summer holiday, we've been getting some serious bathing suit inspiration courtesy of some of our favorite celebs. Everyone from Gabrielle Union (who is on a #WadeWorldTour vacation trip right now) to Emma Roberts are sporting some sexy and chic bikinis that we need to own right away.

Even if you already have your perfect suit picked out for your holiday festivities summer is only just getting started, so you know you're going to need more bikini inspiration along the way.

Why not turn to style stars like Alessandra Ambrosio, Rita Ora, Shay Mitchell and more for some ideas and tips that'll enhance your bathing suit lineup over the next few months?

You know you want to!

Photos

Celebrities on 2018 Summer Vacation

These stars are killing it when it comes to their beach-ready and pool-approved bikinis and we're so on board with stealing their style any chance we can get.

At the end of the day any bathing suit is a good idea in our minds during the summer months and especially for the 4th of July.

It is the top summer holiday after all, which means it's a party in the U.S.A. all day long and therefore you're going to need to break out your favorite suit stat!

Emily Ratajkowski, Beach, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

The model might've been soaking up some sun in Greece this week, but her blue polka-dot bikini screams America!

Emma Roberts, Beach, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Emma Roberts

The actress gave us major vacation envy as she sipped on a tropical drink in France ahead of the 4th of July holiday. PS: Her bikini is the bathing suit equivalent to a LBD...it's something every girl needs, a LBB!

Katharine McPhee, Beach, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Katharine McPhee

The Broadway baby channeled her inner pin-up girl with this retro suit while in Capri this week and her casual style is too perfect not to try and replicate. 

Gabrielle Union, Beach, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Gabrielle Union

Could the Being Mary Jane actress be having any more fun in this photo? We need to get on her level ASAP!

Alessandra Ambrosio, Beach, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Brazilian supermodel rocked a little white bikini while on holiday in Italy and now we need a LWB in our bathing suit arsenal right away. Oh, and maybe a trip to Italy wouldn't be a bad idea either.

Rita Ora, Vacation, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Rita Ora

The "Girls" singer looked like a neon dream while taking in the scenery on vacation this last month and we can't get enough of the sexy pics and gorgeous bikinis she donned. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & Squad

Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner hosted an epic Memorial Day bash that featured water guns, pool floats and bathing suits that are so fierce we can barely handle it.

Lucy Hale, Vacation, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Lucy Hale

The Life Sentence star had a blast in Cambodia earlier this summer and made sure to enjoy the local cuisine, including fresh coconuts. Plus, how cute is her splatter paint one-piece and black cutoff shorts combo?!

Nina Dobrev, Vacation, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Nina Dobrev

When is Nina Dobrev not on a tropical vacation? The former Vampire Diaries star is constantly making us wish we were on vacation and her recent trip to Costa Rica is giving us major wanderlust.

Halsey, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Halsey

The "Bad at Love" singer looked pretty in pink as she enjoyed some serious pool time over Memorial Day weekend.

Sofia Richie, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie's black bikini is sporty and chic and we want to steal her style right now. Oh, and her view isn't too bad either.

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Ashlee Simpson Ross

The singer kicked off summer by going for a paddle with her BFF and we so want in on this friendship day next time!

Behati Prinsloo, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Behati Prinsloo

The model did her best Titanic pose while hanging out on a boat with hubbie Adam Levine and their friend. Side note: her relaxed boat ensemble is right up our alley.

Shantel VanSanten, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Shantel VanSaten

The One Tree Hill star gave us major wanderlust when she explored Krause Springs in Austin, Texas in this lime bikini, which is so fun and vibrant! 

Kourtney Kardashian, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star showed off her bikini bod and sexy black two-piece in May while at the beach and we're in need of a lounging day like this ASAP!

Olivia Culpo, Bathing Suit, Pineapple

Instagram

Olivia Culpo

Sipping a pineapple fresh out of the pool on a tropical island is what vacation dreams are made of.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini, Mexico

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari

The Very Cavallari star enjoyed some major fun in the sun on her Mexico trip and every snap is to die for.

Poppy Delevingne, Bathing Suit, Vacation

Instagram

Poppy Delevingne

"✨ Discovered paradise last weekend, in its purest barefoot form... ✨," Poppy Delevingne captioned this fun group shot from her trip to Turkey and we're completely enchanted. 

Jasmine Tookes, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Jasmine Tookes

The model shared a bikini pic before heading out of town earlier this summer and we're envious of everything in this shot. The bikini is so cute and her bod is rocking!

Shay Mitchell, Vacation, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Shay Mitchell

The former Pretty Little Liars star is a travel expert, so of course we're going to turn to her for vacation and bathing suit inspiration all summer long. 

Carrie Undewood, Bathing Suit, Pool

Instagram

Carrie Underwood

The "Cry Pretty" singer got some pool time in with her friends last month and we want to join in on the fun next time! PS: she's rocking her own sportswear line as a bikini top and we're loving it.

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner

The model and reality star looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sun in between red carpets at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France. Question: how does one look this effortless at the beach? We want answers!

Priyanka Chopra, Bathing Suit, Sun

Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actress is giving off major Hollywood starlet vibes while showing us exactly an ideal pool weekend looks like. Plus, her red one-piece is sexy and sassy and so fierce.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Bathing Suit, Shawn Booth

Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe

The former Bachelorette star always knows how to rock her angles and a good one-piece. Oh, and her handsome fiancé Shawn Booth taking the picture is a total bonus. 

Molly Sims, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Molly Sims

The supermodel has the right idea here, sipping on a green juice before spending her day tanning and hanging out with friends. Sign us up for this dream day anytime.

Lauren Conrad, Baby Liam, Beach

Instagram

Lauren Conrad

If you're a mamma we highly recommend taking notes from Lauren Conrad with your summer plans. Break out your cutest suit—like the fun green stripped one Conrad is wearing—and have a beach day with your little ones.

