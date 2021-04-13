Christian Siriano Files for Divorce From Brad Walsh Almost 3 Years After Breakup

UPDATE: Christian Siriano has officially put an end to his marriage, nearly three years after he and Brad Walsh first announced their separation in June 2018.
The acclaimed fashion designer filed for divorce from the singer-producer on Tuesday, April 13, according to court records viewed by E! News.
Siriano has not publicly commented on the news. Keep scrolling for more insight into their breakup.
______
Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh have called it quits.
The singer announced the news via Instagram Stories.
"Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated," he wrote. "I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I'm telling you myself. It's nobody's business and I don't want to discuss, but that's what's up."
Siriano's rep also confirmed the split to E! News.
"I can confirm that they're separated," the rep said in a statement. "They were together for 11 years, love each other very much and request privacy at this time."
Walsh and Siriano attended public events together in May, including the Bottomless Closet and Time 100 galas in New York. Walsh tweeted photos of the couple enjoying the Time 100 event, where Siriano was honored, and referred to his husband as his "longtime hero and love."
Siriano and Walsh tied the knot at their country house in Connecticut on July 9, 2016. The fashion designer and his groom wore matching black tuxes and celebrated their big day with many of their celebrity friends, Jay Manuel, Alicia Silverstone, Danielle Brooks and Jackie Cruz.
The two became engaged in 2013. Instead of donning a traditional ring, they wore matching engagement bracelets.
The now-exes started dating in 2007—just a year before Siriano was crowned the winner of Project Runway. Walsh shared a picture of them on the 10-year anniversary of their first date.
"Things have changed a lot since then," he wrote. "But I am still in awe and in love."
Siriano and Walsh are both creative. In fact, Walsh has even created music for the designer's runway shows.
(This story was originally published on June 26, 2018 at 6:21 a.m. PST)