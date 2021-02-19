Christian Siriano Talks Complications of Styling the Stars for 2021 Award Season

Watch : Christian Siriano Promises a "Very Different" NYFW

Christian Siriano is planning for a very different awards season.

The fashion designer spoke to E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi about how he's preparing to dress stars who will be virtually appearing at award shows from the comfort of their home due to the coronavirus pandemic—and shared that it comes with plenty of pros and cons.

"We're doing a few little things, but I have a feeling it's going to be a very last minute rush, I like, can feel it. We've been getting a lot of emails, but to be honest, people still aren't fully sure what they're going to do," he explained. "Because people will still be at home, I think people are still figuring out if they're taking photos, like, what's the vibe? I think that's the challenge. We're still a little bit not there yet."

It was previously announced that the Golden Globes, which will be held on Feb. 28, will proceed mostly virtually. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to host the show from opposite coasts.