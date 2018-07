Riskiest Looks at BET Awards 2018: Ashanti, Luke James and More

Celebrities went big at the BET Awards 2018.

As a celebration of culture, the ceremony creates an opportunity for celebrities to go all out, express themselves and have fun. It's an event that awards African-Americans that have made an impact on pop culture with their unique perspective. So, if you're invited, you have to dress for the occasion. Fearless fashion is the only way to go.

Just take Ashanti, who walked the carpet in a velvet mini dress with larger-than-life sleeves and white ankle boots. The look instantly grabs your attention and evokes a conversation with its boldness. Do you love it or hate it? Would you wear? If so, where?

And, she isn't the only one that's got us talking. Check out the stars that took a risk on the red carpet below!