Jennifer Lopez may have found herself a new backup dancer—her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's teenage daughter, Natasha.

In a video posted on the former New York Yankees star-turned sports analyst's Instagram page on Friday night, the two wear printed bikini tops and pants and perform the choreographed dance from J.Lo's music video "Dinero" while taking a boat ride with the fam during their summer vacation.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been together for more than a year and often spend time together with all their kids. J.Lo is a parent to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. In addition to Natasha, 13, A-Rod also has a 10-year-old daughter, Ella.

"Yassss you girls rock !!! Tashi is a great dancer! Don't ever let her quit!" user @savylynn3.7 commented on the video of Lopez and Natasha dancing.

"She loves it," A-Rod replied. "Ella as well."