She waited. She scowled. She watched. Now, with season two, it's Yvonne Strahovski's time to shine on The Handmaid's Tale.

As Serena Joy Waterford, Strahovski spent much of the first season of The Handmaid's Tale in the background. She was a villain viewers didn't know much about, aside from the facts that she was complicit in the horrible actions perpetrated daily in Gilead and also helped the totalitarian regime take power.

Then, in season two, cracks began to show.

This year, Serena Joy broke the rules. Serena Joy saw a life she could be leading when she went to Canada, a life that was offered back to her. Serena Joy saw flaws in Gilead. And she suffered.