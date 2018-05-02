The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Season 3

by Lauren Piester | Wed., May. 2, 2018 6:30 AM

Blessed be a season three.

Hulu has renewed its acclaimed yet horrifying dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale for a season three, just a few episodes into season two, the streaming service announced today, meaning the show will get to continue to explore the world beyond Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel.

It's not a shocking announcement, given the fact that the show has done pretty well for itself, earning the Emmy and the Golden Globe for best drama and making Hulu the first streaming site to win an Outstanding Series Emmy. 

Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, and Alexis Bledel all won Emmys for acting, and the show also took home awards for directing, writing, cinematography, and production design, so essentially this series has taken the TV world by storm. 

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Hulu also announced that it has given a series order to Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral, an anthology series based on the 1994 movie of the same name that follows a group of friends as their lives intersect through four weddings and a funeral. 

Other new shows coming to the streaming site include Ramy, a show based on the comedy of Ramy Youssef, and Into the Dark, a "horror event series" from Blumhouse's Jason Blum

And finally, for fans of ABC's The Good Doctor, Hulu has acquired the rights to stream all of The Good Doctor

The Handmaid's Tale drops new episodes every Wednesday on Hulu.

