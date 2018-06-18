Solamain Fazel
by Nina Einsidler | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 2:00 PM
Solamain Fazel
Janet Jackson is being recognized for her incredible achievements in the past year.
E! News has learned the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards will honor the singer with the inaugural Impact Award that will recognize her impact on the music and entertainment world.
The singer is greatly known for being one of the most influential figures in entertainment in the modern era. She has not only been recognized for her singing, but for acting as well. The well-rounded superstar is also a published author, dancer, businesswoman and philanthropist.
During her time under the spotlight, she has won six GRAMMY Awards, two EMMY nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award and a lengthy list of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.
On May 20th, Jackson added another award to her long list at the Billboard Music Awards. She received the Icon Award, which is given to an artist who has given extraordinary contributions to the music world.
Jackson has joined the club of recipients including Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Céline Dion and Cher.
In addition to Jackson receiving the Radio Disney Music Awards, Kelly Clarksonwill be receiving the Icon Award and there will be performances by Carrie Underwood with Ludacris, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, Marshmello, Echosmith and American Idol winner Maddie Poppe.
Tune in to the sixth annual Radio Disney Music Awards that will be broadcasted on Disney Channel on Saturday, June 23rd at 8 p.m.
