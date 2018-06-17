Kendall and Kylie Jenner Post Cute Throwback Photos in Father's Day Tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 5:58 PM

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner wished Caitlyn Jenner a happy Father's Day on Sunday by posting a series of throwback photos.

The family pictures showed the two Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars as children. They also showed many photos of Caitlyn before her transition, back when she was known as Bruce Jenner.

"Happy Father's Day to the soul that raised me," Kendall captioned a photo of her and her sister enjoying the great outdoors with their proud parent.

Kylie also wrote "So lucky to call you my dad" alongside one of her baby photos. 

From red carpet events to Fourth of July celebrations, the photos captured several special family moments.

Take a look at the photos for a sweet trip down memory lane.

Photos

Celebs' Father's Day 2018 Tributes

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Sisterly Fun

Look at those smiles!

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Forever Your Little Girl

What a little fashionista!

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

A lucky little lady

"So lucky to call you my dad," Kylie wrote next to the photo.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Red Carpet Ready

Kylie and Kendall started appearing on red carpets at an early age.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Matching in Blue

The sisters wore matching blue outfits during this family outing.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Silly Times With Silly String

The famous family didn't seem to mind making a mess.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Fourth of July Fun

Everyone looked dazzling in red, white and blue

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Instagram

Picture Perfect

A wonderful shot of this fabulous trio.

Last year, the three family members celebrated Father's Day with a little trip down Rodeo Drive. The outing came shortly after Caitlyn released The Secrets of My Life—a memoir that caused quite a bit of tension between her and the famous family. 

While their relationship may have changed, some things still remain the same. In a 2015 interview with Women's Wear Daily, Kendall opened up about why she still calls Caitlyn "dad."

"It's an adjustment. It's something you have to get used to," she said, referring to Caitlyn's transition. "But I've known since I was a kid. He never confirmed it to me, but I've known for a very long time. It's the same person. My dad says it herself sometimes, it's kind of like mourning the loss of someone, because it is. My dad is my dad, but he's not there physically anymore. But she lets me call her dad — that's the last little piece of dad I've got." 

Caitlyn isn't the only one in the family who received a Father's Day message. Kylie also posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Travis Scott, who is the father of their child Stormi Webster.

"Happy Father's Day," she wrote with a heart emoji. 

In addition, their sister Kim Kardashian posted a special message to her husband Kanye West.

"Happy Father's Day babe," she wrote. "Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies! Shout out to all of the amazing dads out there."

What's more, Khloe Kardashian posted a "happy father's day" message on Snapchat along with a photo of baby True Thompson. Plus, Kourtney Kardashian posted a throwback photo of her and her late father Robert Kardashian.

 

To see more celebrity father's day tributes, click on the gallery.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

